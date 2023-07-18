Congress mourns on the demise of veteran leader Oommen Chandy

The Congress mourned the death of its senior leader Oommen Chandy on Tuesday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge saying that the former Kerala chief minister, with his unshakable dedication and visionary leadership, left an indelible impact on the state’s prosperity and national politics. Chandy died in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengaluru, according to his relatives.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former Kerala chief minister and esteemed Congress leader Oommen Chandy,” the Congress said in a statement on Twitter.

“A political stalwart, his contributions to Kerala’s progress and development will be remembered forever.” As a real statesman, he leaves a legacy that will inspire future generations. During this sad time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace, the statement said.

Party President Kharge expressed condolences and paid tribute to Chandy, describing him as a stalwart Congressman who stood up as a leader of the public. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, described Chandy as an amazing personality and a great mass leader. According to Ramesh, Chandy’s stint as chief minister was significant for several accomplishments that were extensively appreciated and recognised by the United Nations. “I had the privilege of knowing him for many years and recall our joint visits to various settlements in Attappadi ten years ago.”