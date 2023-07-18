Court sentenced three people to life imprisonment for spying for ISI

On Monday, the Ahmedabad Sessions Court found three people guilty of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence organisation Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and sentenced them to life in jail. In 2014, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch detained three people for espionage.

The three accused, Sirajuddin Karmatali Fakir, Mohammad Ayub, and Navsad Maksudali Saiyed, were found guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 121 (waging war against the government), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable under 121), 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy). 75 people have testified against the accused.

In October 2012, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch received evidence that several Ahmedabad residents were operating as ISI agents. In 2007, one of them travelled to Pakistan and met a spy, where he was instructed to identify army officer ranks.