Electric ‘noses’ are being installed in Germany to help sniff out forest fires at the earliest stage

Germany is installing electric “noses” equipped with ultra-sensitive sensors and AI learning capabilities to detect forest fires in their early stages and prevent major disasters. These devices can differentiate between various types of smoke and alert authorities accordingly.

The trial is taking place in the Eberswalde forest northeast of Berlin, an area prone to wildfires. Over 400 sensors have been installed, with one device per hectare (2.5 acres).

The devices were developed by the Berlin-based startup Dryad Networks. Co-founder Juergen Mueller explains that the “electric nose” can detect and help extinguish fires within 10-15 minutes of smouldering, much faster than traditional camera monitoring systems.

Once a wildfire is detected, the data is immediately transmitted to a cloud-based monitoring system, and local authorities are promptly alerted.

As countries face an increase in deadly wildfires due to climate change, the makers of the device anticipate a rise in demand. Dryad Networks has reported that 10 countries, including the United States, Greece, and Spain, are already experimenting with the device.

The startup sold 10,000 devices last year and aims to have at least 120 million devices installed by the end of 2030.

Raimund Engel, Brandenburg’s forest fire protection officer, welcomes the devices as a valuable addition to the current visual detection methods. He explains that due to climate change, the weather conditions in the forest-rich area resemble those of Mediterranean regions, with periods of drought and temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Engel emphasizes the importance of detecting fires as quickly as possible to enable firefighters to respond promptly. Early intervention can greatly assist authorities in preventing disasters from escalating out of control.