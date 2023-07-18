Flavourful Corn Sambar Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup yellow corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

– 1 cup toor dal (pigeon peas)

– 2 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, beans, drumsticks, etc.), chopped

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 1 tablespoon sambar powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– A few curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons oil

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish

For Sambar Masala:

– 2 tablespoons coriander seeds

– 1 tablespoon chana dal (split chickpeas)

– 1 tablespoon urad dal (split black gram)

– 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

– 4-5 dried red chilies

– 1/2 teaspoon peppercorns

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1/2 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

Instructions:

1. Wash the toor dal (pigeon peas) and pressure cook it with 2 cups of water until soft and mushy. Set aside.

2. In a separate pan, dry roast all the ingredients for sambar masala until they turn aromatic and golden brown. Let them cool and grind them into a fine powder. Set aside.

3. Heat oil in a large pan or pot. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Allow them to splutter.

4. Add asafoetida (hing) and curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds.

5. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

6. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

7. Add the mixed vegetables and corn kernels. Stir well to coat them with the onion and tomato mixture.

8. Add sambar powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix everything together.

9. Pour water into the pan, enough to cover the vegetables. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the vegetables are cooked through.

10. Add the cooked toor dal (pigeon peas) to the pan. Mix well and let it simmer for a few more minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

11. Finally, add the freshly ground sambar masala powder to the pan. Stir well and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.

12. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.