Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy passes away

Oommen Chandy, veteran Congress leader and two-term chief minister of Kerala, passed away on Tuesday. He was 79. He had been receiving therapy for throat problems for some time.Chandy was sent to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year after developing Pneumonia. He was later transferred to Bengaluru for further treatment.

Chandy Oommen, the former Kerala chief minister’s son, announced his father’s death in a Facebook post. “Appa has died,” Oommen stated on his Facebook page, without going into any detail. Since 2019, Chandy has not been doing well. He was sent to Germany a few months ago after his throat condition worsened.

Since the 1970s, Chandy has been a towering figure in the state Congress, and he has served as Chief Minister twice (2004-2006 and 2011-2016). He served in the Kerala Legislative Assembly for five decades, representing the Puthuppally constituency (1970, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021). He was the Minister of Labour in the first K Karunakaran Ministry and held the same position in the first AK Antony Ministry until 1978. He was involved in all three of K Karunakaran’s ministries.