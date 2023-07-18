Govt convened an all-party meeting ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session

The government called an all-party conference on Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics pertaining to Parliament’s monsoon session, which begins on July 20.

It’s a regular gathering on the eve of a session’s opening, where diverse parties air their grievances in front of senior government ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also attended a number of such gatherings. A similar all-party conference convened by Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday has been postponed due to the absence of many party leaders. While opposition parties gather in Bengaluru, the ruling National Democratic Alliance gathers in the nation’s capital.

The session is expected to be tense, with the BJP and opposition parties increasing their assaults on each other as they prepare for a slew of assembly elections this year and the Lok Sabha election next year.

The Congress and other opposition parties are attempting to corner the government over the Manipur situation, as well as price increases and alleged abuse of investigative agencies. The last session was similarly disrupted by regular opposition demonstrations.