Iconic black sheep sweater that belonged to Princess Diana expected to fetch at least $50,000 in an auction

One of Princess Diana’s iconic red sweaters, featuring a pattern of white sheep with a single black sheep, is going up for auction and is expected to fetch over $50,000, giving one lucky fan the chance to own a piece of royal history.

The sweater gained fame when a 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed wearing it at a polo match in June 1981, shortly after her engagement to Prince Charles. The playful wool jumper was designed by Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne for their knitwear label, Warm & Wonderful.

In 1981, Muir and Osborne received a letter from Buckingham Palace, explaining that Diana had damaged the sweater and inquiring if it could be repaired or replaced. The original sweater was returned, showing a damaged sleeve that the designers believed was caused by snagging on Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring.

The designers quickly knitted and sent a new sweater, which Diana wore at an event in 1983 with white jeans and a black ribbon tie.

The pattern of the “black sheep” on the sweater is believed to have resonated with Diana as she felt like an outsider or a “black sheep” in the royal family. Actress Emma Corrin wore a replica of the sweater portraying a young Diana in season four of The Crown.

For those who want a similar sweater, a cotton version of the design can be purchased from Warm & Wonderful for £190 ($250). The original sweater was discovered by Joanna Osborne in an attic earlier this year, lying forgotten in a box.

Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories, described the sweater as an exceptional garment that carries the essence of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and fashion sense.

The sweater, with an estimated price of $50,000 to $80,000, will be displayed at Sotheby’s New York showroom from September 7-13. Online bidding will be open from August 31 to September 14. The current record for a piece of Diana memorabilia sold by Sotheby’s is $604,800 for a Victor Edelstein-designed ball gown.