In response to viral video, BJP member Kirit Somaiya claims he never assaulted woman

An alleged video of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya from Maharashtra has surfaced, prompting criticism from the opposition and accusations of ‘immoral behaviour.’ A probe into the allegations of ‘harassing and abusing’ women has been requested by the BJP leader, who has denied them.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, has received a letter from Kirit Somaiya requesting an investigation be conducted and the truth be revealed.

‘A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me. I have never abused any woman Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos,’ he said in a tweet.

Saamana, the mouthpiece for the Shiv Sena (UBT), was also interested in the alleged video. It claimed that Kirit Somaiya’s blackmailing techniques had now been revealed and were in the open.

‘As many as 35 video clips of Somaya’s sex scandal have gone viral and this scandal has caused a huge explosion. An atomic bomb has exploded in the political circles of Maharashtra.’ Saamana said in its editorial.

Nevertheless, authorities have not yet confirmed the viral video’s authenticity.