India-US mutually resolved all six trade disputes pending at WTO

According to an official, India and the United States have mutually resolved all six trade issues outstanding at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), in accordance with the commitment made by the two nations during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States last month. According to the official, both countries have informed the WTO’s dispute settlement body (DSB) of the resolution of all pending complaints.

The WTO has already issued a message in response to one of the disputes involving India’s application of higher customs duties on 28 US products. The WTO would also issue the remaining five messages, according to the official. According to a WTO communication dated July 17, “the United States and India are pleased to notify the DSB (dispute settlement body), in accordance with Article 3.6 of the Understanding on Rules and Procedures Governing the Settlement of Disputes, that the parties have reached a mutually agreed solution to the matter raised in this dispute.”The two countries have encouraged the dispute panel to limit its report to a brief account of the issue and information that the two have reached an agreement. The trade dispute that was settled relates to a complaint brought by the United States against India in 2019.