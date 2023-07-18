Lost a humble and dedicated leader : PM Modi on Oommen Chandy’s demise

On the death of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Tuesday, “we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala.” Chandy, who served as Kerala’s chief minister twice, died in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengaluru, according to his family. He was 79.

“I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi,” Modi said in a tweet. In this difficult time, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. “May his soul find peace.”

Chandy Oommen, the former Kerala chief minister’s son, announced his father’s death in a Facebook post. As a mark of respect for the former chief minister, the Kerala government has declared Tuesday a public holiday and two days of mourning.