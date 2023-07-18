Mars Express orbiter clicks remarkable pictures across a gulf of 300 million kilometres

The Mars Express orbiter has captured remarkable images from a distance of approximately 186.4 million miles, showcasing the Earth and the Moon. Although the images may appear fuzzy and out-of-focus, they serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility to preserve our planet, often referred to as the “pale blue dot.”

Taken by the super-resolution channel of Mars Express’s High-Resolution Stereo Camera, the sequence of four images portrays a grey scene with a white blob representing the Sun and a fainter, smaller blob depicting the Earth and the Moon as they move across the sky. These images, captured in May and June 2023, commemorate the 20th anniversary of Mars Express.

The significance of these snapshots goes beyond their visual appeal. Astronomer Jorge Hernández Bernal highlights their relevance in the face of the worsening climate and ecological crisis, aiming to bring Carl Sagan’s reflections to the present day. The images serve as a humbling reminder that Earth, seen from Mars, is like an ant from a distance of 100 meters. They underscore the need to care for our planet, as there is no “planet B.”

While these images hold no scientific value, the Mars Express team took advantage of the opportunity to capture them. The team drew inspiration from Sagan’s book “Pale Blue Dot,” which refers to an image of Earth captured by Voyager 1 in 1990. Sagan’s poignant words emphasize that Earth is our home, where every individual and aspect of human history exists.

In a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam, our joy, suffering, diversity, and complexity are contained. It encompasses the experiences of all humans who have ever lived and all the wonders and challenges we have encountered throughout history.

The Mars Express images serve as a reminder of our place in the universe and the fragility of our planet. They encourage us to reflect on our responsibilities and the urgent need to safeguard Earth and its precious resources for future generations.