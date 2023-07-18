Report: More than 2,000 cyberattacks target single Indian firm a week on average

According to a recent report from Check Point, a software company based in the United States and Israel, cyberattacks targeting organizations worldwide have seen a significant increase, with Indian institutions being particularly vulnerable.

The report, highlighted by Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), emphasizes the urgent need for improved cybersecurity measures in light of the alarming rise in cyber threats.

During the second quarter of 2023, there was an eight percent weekly surge in global cyber attacks, suggesting a “new normal” in the cyber threat landscape characterized by more frequent and widespread attacks.

Over the past six months, an average Indian organization faced 2,146 cyber attacks per week, significantly higher than the global average of 1,239 attacks per organization.

The sectors that suffered the highest number of attacks in India were healthcare, education and research, government/military, and insurance/legal.

Globally, the education and research sector experienced the highest number of attacks per week, emphasizing the critical need for enhanced security measures in this industry.

Although the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the cyber landscape has diminished, cyber threats persist.

The report suggests that the conflict no longer plays a significant role in the surge of cyber attacks, underscoring the importance of ongoing vigilance and robust cybersecurity measures.

Cybercriminals have taken advantage of advancements in AI technology, particularly in generative AI chat platforms like ChatGPT4. By leveraging these platforms, cybercriminals can extend the scope of their malicious activities, posing an even greater threat to organizations.

While the number of ransomware attacks per organization worldwide decreased by nine percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, the APAC and Europe regions experienced significant year-over-year increases of 29 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

The global surge in cyber attacks, combined with the disproportionately high number of attacks on Indian organizations, underscores the immediate need for stronger cybersecurity measures. Despite the reduced impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the threat landscape continues to evolve dynamically.