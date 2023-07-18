Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Smashes World Record: Fastest Shuttle Hit Ever!

Indian badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has made history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the fastest hit by a male player in the sport. With an astonishing smash, Satwik recorded an incredible speed of 565 km/h (351 mph). This achievement surpasses the previous record held by Malaysian player Tan Boon Heong, who had achieved a speed of 493 km/h (306.34 mph) back in May 2013.

The power behind Satwik’s hit becomes even more impressive when compared to other sports. His smash was faster than the top speed of a Formula 1 car, which reaches approximately 372.6 km/h. On the women’s side, Malaysia’s Tan Pearly holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest female badminton hit, with an impressive speed of 438 km/h (272 mph).

The renowned sports equipment manufacturing company, Yonex, proudly announced the achievements of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Tan Pearly. In a press release, Yonex expressed their pride in their badminton athletes for setting new Guinness world records in their respective categories. It is worth noting that Satwik’s accomplishment marks the first time in over a decade that the previous record has been broken.

The record attempts were conducted on April 14, 2023, and were officially verified by judges from the Guinness World Records. The speed measurements taken on that day provided the basis for the records. Satwik’s record-breaking smash took place in a controlled environment at the Yonex factory gymnasium in Soka, Saitama, Japan. This achievement showcases Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s exceptional talent and reinforces his position as one of the premier badminton players in the world.