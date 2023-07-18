Star India shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy sets Guinness world record for the fastest hit by a male badminton player

Indian badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has set a new Guinness world record for the fastest hit by a male player in badminton, reaching an incredible speed of 565 km/h with his smash. This breaks the previous record set in May 2013 by Malaysian player Tan Boon Heong, who achieved a speed of 493 km/h with his smash.

Satwik, who recently won the Indonesia Open Super 1000 along with his partner Chirag Shetty, surpassed the previous record that stood for a decade. His smash speed was even faster than the top speed of a Formula 1 car, which is 372.6 km/h.

On the other hand, Malaysian player Tan Pearly holds the Guinness world record for the fastest female badminton hits, with an impressive speed of 438 km/h.

Yonex, the Japanese sports equipment manufacturing company, expressed its pride in announcing that their badminton athletes, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Tan Pearly, have set new Guinness world records for the fastest male and female badminton hits, respectively.

Since the previous Guinness world record for the fastest badminton hit was recorded in May 2013, Satwiksairaj’s achievement marks the first time in over a decade that the record has been broken. The world record attempts were conducted on April 14, 2023, in a controlled environment at the Yonex factory gymnasium in Soka, Saitama, Japan.

The speed measurements from that day were verified by official judges from the Guinness world records, confirming Satwiksairaj’s remarkable feat and recognizing him as the new record holder for the fastest hit in badminton by a male player.