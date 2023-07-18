To get compensation for son’s college expenses, woman died by jumping in front of bus

A woman who worked in sanitation at the Salem Collector’s office ran out in front of a bus in order to ask the Tamil Nadu government to give her son financial support to ensure his future.

The speeding bus struck and killed Paapaathi, 45, on June 28. She made the dramatic decision after being given false information about government compensation for accident victims.

Police sources claim that Paapaathi initially tried to jump in front of a bus earlier that day. She was struck by a two-wheeler, though.

She was observed shortly after trying to cross the street jumping in front of another bus, which caused her tragic death.

According to sources cited by India Today, Paapaathi was experiencing melancholy as a result of her inability to cover her son’s college expenses. Someone who said that the government would compensate her if she died in a car accident mislead her.

After she and her husband divorced, Paapaathi reared her children on her own for the past 15 years.