Trekkers visiting the famous Dudhsagar waterfalls defies a ban; does sit-ups as punishment

A viral video circulating on social media depicts a group of young individuals being punished with sit-ups. According to media reports, these trekkers were visiting the popular Dudhsagar waterfalls located on the border of the Indian state of Goa. The punishment was allegedly administered by officials from the Railway Police. Their offense? Disembarking from the train before the designated station and crossing the railway tracks on foot, which is considered a punishable act according to railway regulations. However, the punishment of sit-ups seems to suggest that the officials wanted to impart a lesson rather than inflict severe penalties on the young travelers.

Dudhsagar Falls, known as the “Sea of Milk” due to its appearance, is a popular tourist destination, particularly for those who enjoy a bit of trekking. The waterfalls, accompanied by the lush greenery that surrounds them, create a picturesque setting, especially during the ongoing monsoon season.

Visitors often walk along the tracks of the South Western Railway line to reach Dudhsagar after disembarking at Collem station in South Goa.

However, authorities including the Goa Police, the Forest Department, and the Railways have now issued orders prohibiting trekking during the monsoon season to prevent accidents.

Just last week, the Goa Police banned people from visiting waterfalls in the state following two deaths at the Mainapi waterfall in Sanguem taluka.

The South Western Railway took to Twitter, urging people not to walk along the tracks. Their tweet stated, “We urge you to enjoy the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from within your coach. Walking on or along the tracks not only endangers your safety but is also an offense under sections 147 and 159 of the Railway Act. It can also endanger the safety of trains.”

Dudhsagar Falls stand at a height of 1017 feet and originate from the Mandovi River in the Western Ghats.

In Goa, there have been instances of tourists taking shortcuts to reach their desired destinations. For instance, a specific train traveling to Madgaon in South Goa often makes an unauthorized stop at Thivim station in North Goa. Passengers are not permitted to disembark at Thivim for this particular train, but some individuals wanting to quickly reach North Goa choose the unauthorized option of getting off at Thivim.