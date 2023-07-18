Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games over financial worries

In a significant development, the state of Victoria in Australia has officially announced its decision to withdraw from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The primary reason cited for this withdrawal is the projected cost overruns associated with organizing the prestigious multi-sport event. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews expressed concerns that the cost of the Games, which were initially budgeted at A$2.6 billion ($4.8 billion), could potentially exceed A$7 billion ($6 billion) if they were to proceed as planned.

During a media conference, Premier Andrews emphasized the government’s unwillingness to allocate such a substantial amount of funding towards a 12-day sporting event. He firmly stated that diverting funds from essential sectors like healthcare and education to finance an event that had tripled in cost from initial estimates was not a viable option.

Victoria has already informed the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) about its decision, although the details regarding the potential costs associated with breaking the 2026 contract are yet to be determined.

The news of Victoria’s withdrawal was met with disappointment by Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA), the national governing body for the Commonwealth Games. They described the situation as a comprehensive letdown for athletes, host communities, First Nations Australians, and millions of fans who were eagerly anticipating the Games. CGA Chief Executive Craig Phillips expressed doubt about the stated cost overrun, considering it to be a significant exaggeration.

The Commonwealth Games, a sporting event primarily involving former British colonies, has faced challenges in maintaining relevance over the years. The past six editions have predominantly been held in Australia or Britain, reflecting a struggle to attract interest from other countries. Birmingham stepped in to host the 2022 Games after South Africa was stripped of hosting rights due to slow preparations.

Although Australia hosted the Games as recently as 2018 on the Gold Coast, Victoria volunteered to host the 2026 edition when no other nations expressed interest. Officials from Victoria had emphasized the anticipated legacy benefits, including the development of new infrastructure in regional hubs such as Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, and Gippsland, along with an estimated economic boost of over A$3 billion.

Despite Victoria’s withdrawal, the government plans to invest more than A$2 billion in a regional package, focusing on constructing permanent sporting facilities originally intended for the Games. Additionally, A$1 billion will be allocated to social and affordable housing projects.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), which viewed the 2026 Games as a stepping stone towards hosting the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, expressed deep disappointment for the athletes affected by the withdrawal. The New Zealand Olympic Committee also highlighted the unsettling impact of this decision on their athletes, who had anticipated competing in a Games close to home.

Australia, known for its success in the Commonwealth Games, having hosted five of the previous 22 editions, now displays a cooling of enthusiasm from one of the event’s staunchest supporters. Suggestions were made that New South Wales, Australia’s largest state and home to Sydney, the host city of the 2000 Olympics, could potentially step in to host the Games. However, NSW Premier Chris Minns rejected the idea due to budgetary constraints. Similarly, states such as South Australia and Western Australia also ruled out hosting the event.

The escalating costs and ambiguous long-term benefits of hosting the Commonwealth Games have long been subject to skepticism. Even the CGF has acknowledged the need for downsizing in order for the event to remain sustainable. The recent failure to secure government support for a bid by the Canadian city of Hamilton to host the 2030 Games further underscores the challenges faced by potential host cities.

With Victoria’s withdrawal, the future of the Commonwealth Games hangs in the balance, prompting questions about the event’s viability and its ability to attract future hosts.