Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appealed to bring an end to ongoing Manipur conflict

Mirabai Chanu, an Olympic silver medalist in weightlifting, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to resolve the continuing strife between two communities in her home state of Manipur as quickly as possible. Since May 3, Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki clans, with over 150 people killed.

Chanu, who is now training in the United States, stated that athletes in the northeastern state have been impacted by the violence because they are unable to train due to the current scenario. “The conflict in Manipur will last three months, but peace has yet to return.” Because to the violence, several players have been unable to train, and students’ studies have been disrupted. “Many lives have been lost, and many homes have been destroyed,” Chanu stated in a video posted to her Twitter account. “I want to appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to end this conflict as soon as possible, save all the people of Manipur, and restore the peace that existed previously.”