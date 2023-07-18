Work towards eliminating misconceptions around blood donation : President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu requested Red Cross Society members on Monday to work towards dispelling myths about blood donation and connecting people, particularly the youth, with this important social cause. She stated that the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) meets around 10% of India’s blood requirement through more than 100 blood donation sites and mobile campaigns throughout the country.

She stated during the ceremonial session of the Indian Red Cross Society’s annual general meeting (AGM), which was conducted after six years owing to Covid-19, that philanthropy has been considered the most important human value in Indian heritage. Murmu, who is also the IRCS president, stated that the organisation is doing a good job of collecting blood for those in need and encouraging the culture of voluntary blood donation.

According to a statement from the president’s office, she asked members of the Red Cross Society to fight to dispel myths about blood donation and to link people, particularly young people, with this important social cause. The IRCS is a non-profit humanitarian organisation with over 1,100 branches around the country. It provides disaster relief while also improving health and care for vulnerable persons and communities. The president stated that the Red Cross has demonstrated its dedication through natural catastrophes and health problems. She praised the society’s members and volunteers for their dedication and contribution to mankind, stating that their compassion and unselfish attitude towards human service inspire others. Governors and Lieutenant Governors from nine states and UTs attended the AGM in person, while others participated electronically.