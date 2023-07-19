A NYU professor predicts that former US president Donald Trump will eventually drop his bid for presidency in 2024

A professor from New York University and co-host of the podcast “Pivot” has made a prediction that former US President Donald Trump will eventually withdraw his bid for the presidency in 2024 in exchange for a plea deal. Scott Galloway surprised his podcast co-host, Kara Swisher, when he shared this prediction during an episode.

Galloway explained his prediction after Swisher asked him about it, leading her to question where this idea came from.

Galloway mentioned that another Republican presidential hopeful, Chris Christie, had expressed similar thoughts.

He further elaborated on his prediction, stating that he believes Governor Christie will surpass Ron DeSantis to become the number two contender. However, Galloway expressed his belief that it ultimately won’t matter because he understands the mindset of older wealthy men like Trump. He suggested that Trump may prefer to return to a life of golf, sycophants, and relationships with porn stars rather than living under the threat of prison.

Galloway argued that Trump, with the momentum he currently has as a presidential candidate, can leverage his position to strike a plea deal that would not involve jail time. He speculated that the Department of Justice or whoever is in charge may persuade Trump to consider a plea bargain to ensure his freedom.

During the podcast, Galloway discussed the political landscape and Trump’s age, emphasizing that even if he becomes the nominee and runs for president, he is likely to lose. He proposed that someone representing the DOJ could negotiate on behalf of the states and federal government, offering a plea deal that would allow Trump to avoid jail time and step away from the public stage.

Currently, Donald Trump is seen as a leading contender for the Republican nomination in the 2024 elections. However, he is facing legal challenges, including charges and court appearances related to hush-money payments and allegations of retaining national defense information, obstructing justice, and making false statements. These legal issues may influence his decision-making regarding his presidential bid.