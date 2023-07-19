American nuclear-armed submarine docks in South Korea for the first time in four decades

According to a White House official, an American nuclear-armed submarine has docked in South Korea for the first time in 40 years, amid increasing tensions on the Korean peninsula and North Korea’s military threats.

Kurt Campbell, the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator, announced the submarine’s arrival in Busan during the first Nuclear Consultative Group discussion with South Korean officials.

This deployment comes after the US agreed to periodically deploy nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea to counter North Korea’s growing aggression. The submarine making the port call is an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine known as the USS Kentucky, as identified by South Korean officials.

The US military stated that the submarine reflects the country’s commitment to the Republic of Korea and its extended deterrence guarantee. This commitment was initially announced during a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, in Washington in April. The leaders aimed to assure South Korea that the US would defend its ally from North Korea’s nuclear threats.

During the meeting, Yoon reiterated South Korea’s policy of not developing nuclear weapons, and the two leaders issued the “Washington Declaration,” stating that a nuclear attack by North Korea would trigger a swift and overwhelming response from the US, including the use of nuclear capabilities.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, criticized the US decision to deploy the nuclear-armed submarine, stating that it would push Pyongyang further away from negotiations. She warned the US to stop provoking North Korea and endangering its security.

North Korea recently conducted its 15th missile launch of the year, firing a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that flew for more than an hour before landing near Japanese waters. The launch was widely criticized by the international community.

The deployment of the American submarine marks a significant development in the ongoing tensions between the US, South Korea, and North Korea.