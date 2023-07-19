Argentina’s Defence Minister is in talks with India for the potential acquisition of Tejas fighter jets

Argentina’s Defence Minister, Jorge Enrique Taiana, is currently engaged in discussions with India to explore the possibility of acquiring Tejas fighter jets as part of their efforts to strengthen their defence capabilities. In an interview with diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the minister mentioned that Argentinian pilots have evaluated the Tejas aircraft but raised concerns regarding the presence of British components. He explained that Argentina faces challenges because the British do not sell parts to their country, and as the Tejas aircraft contains 16 British parts, they would need to be replaced.

During his four-day visit to India, Minister Taiana held talks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss expanding defence cooperation and establishing a defence industrial partnership between the two nations. He also visited BrahMos Aerospace and is scheduled to travel to Bengaluru to tour the facilities of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). When asked about Argentina’s interest in purchasing BrahMos missiles, he expressed optimism, stating that he believes there is a chance for such a collaboration. Additionally, Minister Taiana touched upon other topics, including India’s G20 presidency and the potential expansion of the BRICS group to include Argentina.

In summary, the Argentinian Defence Minister’s visit to India aims to enhance defence cooperation and explore the potential acquisition of Tejas fighter jets. While challenges exist due to the presence of British parts in the Tejas aircraft, the minister expressed hope for a resolution. The discussions also encompassed areas such as missile cooperation, with Argentina showing interest in BrahMos missiles, and the broader partnership between India and Argentina within international forums such as G20 and BRICS.