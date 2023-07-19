Bhumi Pednekar announced launch of her non-profit foundation

Bhumi Pednekar has announced the formation of a non-profit foundation to assist “those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the earth and our country.” The actor, best known for her roles in “Dum Laga Ke Haisha,” “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,” and “Badhaai Do,” made the revelation on her 34th birthday.

According to a news statement, The Bhumi Foundation will be established in the following months. “Actual change can occur only when we begin to accept responsibility for our actions and take steps to do what is right for society and humanity as a whole.” I want to do the right thing by my planet and leave a better one for future generations.

“I intend to do so through my non-profit organisation, The Bhumi Foundation, which will be established in the coming months. I would be humbled if The Bhumi Foundation could play a significant role in environmental conservation by empowering those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the earth and our country,” the actor said in a statement released Tuesday. She stated that in the future, a portion of her earnings from films, brand sponsorships, and other revenue streams will be donated to the foundation.