Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: The price of gold slipped down in the commodity market. As per market experts, the strengthening of the US currency weighed upon the yellow metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,740 per 10 gram, down by Rs 23 or 0.04%. Silver futures were trading up by Rs 52 at Rs 76,155 per kg .

Price of sovereign gold edged higher in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,480, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Yesterday gold price gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,978.09 per ounce. It had touched its highest since May 24 at $1,984.19 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,981.60. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $25.06 per ounce, platinum was up 0.2% at $984.42, while palladium fell 0.2% to $1,317.16.