Crocodiles enter residential areas flooded by swollen Ganga and its tributaries

Crocodiles have begun to make their way into residential areas flooded by the overflowing Ganga and its tributaries in the Laksar and Khanpur sections of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

The forest department has been catching and releasing reptiles that come with the flooding of the Ganges and its tributaries, the Ban Ganga and the Sonali rivers. According to a department spokesman, roughly a dozen crocodiles have been seized so far from populated areas along the main rivers. Furthermore, the agency has dispatched a team of 25 staff in the Laksar and Khanpur regions to trap crocodiles, and they are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The water level of the Ganga has risen due to severe rainfall in the last week, flooding the Laksar and Khanpur regions, while a collapse in a dam on the Sonali river has exacerbated the flood crisis. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the devastated villages last week. The water level in some portions of Laksar dropped on Monday, but heavy rain on Tuesday prompted it to surge again. According to Amit Giri, a local resident, a giant crocodile took refuge in a toilet in Khanpur’s Khedikalan village, and a forest department team captured and released it back into the river.

According to Neeraj Sharma, the Divisional Forest Officer of Haridwar, a substantial number of crocodiles have been discovered in the Ban Ganga and Sonali rivers, which have reached populated areas along with the floodwaters.According to him, when the water level dropped significantly, most crocodiles returned to the rivers, but others wandered into residential areas.

Crocodiles enter rural ditches and ponds mostly through the Sonali and Ban Ganga rivers, according to Amberish Garg, chairman of the Laksar Municipality. He went on to say that multiple incidences of crocodiles invading populated areas had been reported during this time period.