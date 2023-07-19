Delicious Paalada: Creamy Rice Dessert

Paalada, also known as Palada Payasam, is a traditional South Indian dessert made with milk, rice ada (thin rice flakes), sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts. Here’s a simple recipe to make Paalada:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rice ada (thin rice flakes)

– 1 liter milk

– 1 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– A handful of chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, pistachios) for garnishing

– 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

Instructions:

1. Rinse the rice ada under running water and soak it in enough water for about 30 minutes. This will soften the rice flakes.

2. In a large pan, heat ghee over medium heat. Add the soaked rice ada and sauté for a couple of minutes until it turns slightly golden and fragrant.

3. Pour milk into the pan and bring it to a boil. Stir occasionally to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

4. Reduce the heat to low and let the ada cook in the milk until it becomes soft and translucent. It may take around 20-30 minutes. Stir occasionally to avoid sticking.

5. Once the ada is cooked, add sugar and cardamom powder to the pan. Stir well until the sugar dissolves completely.

6. Simmer for another 5-10 minutes, allowing the flavors to blend together. Keep stirring occasionally.

7. Remove from heat and allow it to cool slightly. The paalada will thicken as it cools.

8. In a separate small pan, heat a tablespoon of ghee and fry the chopped nuts until they turn golden brown.

9. Garnish the paalada with the fried nuts.

10. Serve warm or chilled, according to your preference.

Enjoy the rich and creamy Paalada as a delightful dessert after a meal or on festive occasions.