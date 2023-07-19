Forex Market: Indian rupee ends marginally lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency settled marginally lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US currency against its rivals weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.10 a dollar, down by 7 paise. Indian rupee closed marginally lower by 6 paise at 82.09 per dollar. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee ended flat at 82.03 a dollar.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record high

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies was at 99.943. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian shares worth Rs 2,115.84 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,317.56 crore.