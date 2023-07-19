Former US president Donald Trump says he is most likely to get arrested again in January 6 riot case

Former US president Donald Trump expressed his belief that he is likely to be arrested again after being informed by the Department of Justice about being a target in their investigation into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 Capitol riots. Trump shared a lengthy statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he revealed that he received a letter from the Department of Justice special counsel, Jack Smith, notifying him of his impending arrest.

Trump described the news as “horrifying” and stated that he was given a short four-day notice to report to the Grand Jury, which he believes typically leads to an arrest and indictment. However, it is important to note that notifying a person that they are a target in an investigation does not guarantee charges will be filed against them.

In a separate criminal case involving classified documents, a federal court in Florida is scheduled to hear arguments on Tuesday. Trump’s lawyers have requested that any trial in that case be postponed until after the 2024 election, but prosecutors from Smith’s team oppose this request.

The Justice Department follows the practice of notifying subjects that they have become targets in an investigation, although it is not mandatory. This allows the individual to present evidence or testify to the grand jury if they choose to do so.

Apart from the ongoing investigation related to the Capitol riots, Trump is also facing a criminal investigation by a Georgia state prosecutor for his actions in trying to reverse his loss to President Biden in Georgia. If criminal charges are brought against Trump in connection with the 2020 riots, it would mark his third criminal indictment this year. He is already facing charges in New York for falsifying business records and at the federal level for the alleged illegal retention of classified materials and other presidential records.

Prosecutors have been interviewing election officials in states where Trump’s team made false claims of fraud and submitted fake electors. They have also focused on a December 2020 meeting in the Oval Office, during which Trump’s advisers discussed various measures to overturn the election results, including seizing voting machines and invoking martial law.