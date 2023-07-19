Four heavily-armed foreign terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in J&K

The Army says four heavily armed foreign terrorists were killed in a battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, claiming that the successful operation thwarted potential terror attacks in the region.

The execution of four terrorists came only one day after security forces foiled a massive infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati Sector on the night of 16 and 17. Earlier in the day, Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, confirmed the killing of four terrorists in Surankote’s Sindarah top area. “During the ongoing ‘operation Trinetra II,’ four foreign terrorists were neutralised in a forest area.” The presence of such heavily armed terrorists in the hinterland is indicative of attempts to destabilise the region, and if not neutralised on time, these terrorists could have carried out major terrorist-initiated incidents in the coming days,” Brigadier M P Singh, Commander, 6 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, told reporters in Poonch. The Army started ‘Operation Trinetra’ in the aftermath of a fatal terrorist ambush on security forces vehicles in the Mendhar district of Poonch on April 20, which killed five troops.