Gigi Hadid, Supermodel, Arrested in Cayman Islands for Marijuana Possession

Supermodel Gigi Hadid found herself in a legal predicament during her recent vacation in the Cayman Islands when she was arrested for marijuana possession. According to reports from eonline.com, the incident took place on July 10 as Hadid and her friend were departing from the Owen Roberts International Airport. Customs officials allegedly discovered marijuana and related equipment in their luggage, leading to their subsequent arrest.

Following their apprehension, Hadid and her friend were taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre. However, they were able to secure their release by paying bail. Two days later, on July 12, the duo appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the charges. As a result, they were each fined $1,000, as reported by Cayman Marl Road. Fortunately for them, they are not facing any further charges in connection with the incident.

To provide some context and clarification, Hadid’s representative shared a statement regarding the situation. According to the representative, Hadid had legally obtained the marijuana in New York City, where she possessed a medical license for its use. Additionally, they noted that the possession of marijuana for medical purposes has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017. As a result, Hadid’s representative emphasized that her record remains clean and that she was able to enjoy the rest of her time on the island without further complications.

While the incident brought unwanted attention to Gigi Hadid, it also sheds light on the complex issues surrounding marijuana laws and regulations, both in the Cayman Islands and globally.