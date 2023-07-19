Honor launches Play 40C: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched its Play 40C in China. The 6GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage variant of Honor Play 40C is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,300). The handset is available in Magic Night Black, Ink Jade Green, and Sky Blue colours.

The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. It features a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 1612×720 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset also offers a 90Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB inbuilt storage, and Adreno 619.

The Honor Play 40C comes with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It houses a 5,200mAh battery.