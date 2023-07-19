Islamic New Year: Free public parking announced in this UAE emirate

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking will be free of cost during Islamic New Year holiday . Residents in Sharjah will be exempt from parking fees on July 20, 2023. However, 7-day paid parking zones, which are identified by the blue parking information signs, will continue to be paid on the holiday.

The Sharjah government announced the date for the Islamic New Year holiday for public sector employees. According to a statement by the Sharjah Government’s Department of Human Resource, the Hijri New Year holiday will begin on Thursday, corresponding to July 20, 2023.