Authentic Kannurappam Recipe: Learn to Make Traditional South Indian Rice Pancakes

Kannurappam, also known as “Kerala Appam” or “Vellayappam,” is a delicious and traditional South Indian breakfast dish. Originating from the state of Kerala, Kannurappam is a soft and spongy rice pancake with a slightly sweet and tangy taste. It is made using fermented rice batter, which gives it a unique texture and flavor. Kannurappam is typically served with coconut milk, vegetable stew, or spicy curries. In this recipe, we will guide you through the process of making authentic Kannurappam at home.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups raw rice

– 1/2 cup cooked rice

– 1/4 cup grated coconut

– 1 teaspoon sugar

– 1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast

– 1/2 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

– Water, as needed

– Coconut oil, for greasing

Instructions:

1. Soaking the rice:

– Rinse the raw rice thoroughly and soak it in water for about 4-5 hours.

– After soaking, drain the water completely.

2. Grinding the batter:

– In a blender, add the soaked raw rice, cooked rice, grated coconut, sugar, and salt.

– Grind the mixture into a smooth batter by adding water gradually. The batter should have a pouring consistency, similar to dosa or pancake batter.

– Transfer the batter to a large bowl.

3. Fermenting the batter:

– Dissolve the yeast in a small bowl with 2 tablespoons of lukewarm water.

– Add the yeast mixture to the rice batter and mix well.

– Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap.

– Allow the batter to ferment in a warm place for 6-8 hours or overnight. During fermentation, the batter will rise and become slightly frothy.

4. Making Kannurappam:

– After fermentation, give the batter a gentle stir.

– Heat a non-stick or cast-iron appam pan or skillet over medium heat.

– Grease the pan lightly with coconut oil.

– Pour a ladleful of batter into the center of the pan and quickly swirl the pan in a circular motion to spread the batter evenly, making it slightly thicker at the center and thinner towards the edges.

– Cover the pan with a lid and cook the appam on low heat for about 2-3 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown and the center is cooked.

– Remove the appam from the pan and transfer it to a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.

5. Serving Kannurappam:

– Serve Kannurappam warm with coconut milk, vegetable stew, or your choice of spicy curries.

– To enjoy the authentic taste, tear off a piece of appam, dip it into the coconut milk or curry, and relish the flavors.

Enjoy the delightful flavors of Kannurappam, a traditional South Indian breakfast that is sure to satisfy your taste buds!