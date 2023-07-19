Karan Johar to be honored at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) unveiled their homage to Karan Johar on Wednesday, as he approaches the end of his 25-year career as a filmmaker in 2023. The film gala will showcase a series of events and special screenings of Johar’s flicks from August 11 to 20, according to a press release from the organisers.

Johar made his directorial debut with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in 1998 and has since become one of the most important characters in the Indian cinema industry. The 51-year-old filmmaker described himself as “deeply honoured” to be a part of the 14th edition of IFFM. “This year is special for me because it marks my 25th year as a filmmaker, and I can’t think of a better platform to commemorate this milestone in my career than this festival. I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from the Australian audience as I return to the festival for the third time. The festival’s curation of a unique experience and celebrations to commemorate this watershed moment in my life fills me with joy and gratitude,” he said in a statement.

Johar, who is awaiting the release of his film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,” said the festival allows him to reflect on his 25-year career as a filmmaker. “I am excited to participate in a special talk at the festival, where I will share insights and anecdotes from my journey in the hopes of inspiring and connecting with fellow filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts,” he added.