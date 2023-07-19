Korea Open: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter pre-quarterfinals

Seoul: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered into the pre-quarterfinals of the Korea Open . The third-seeded Indian duo defeated Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren of Thailand by ‘21-16, 21-14’ in the round of 32. They will now face He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong of China.

Earlier, the other men’s doubles duo, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun retired from their match due to an injury.

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy will be among the Indian contenders this week.