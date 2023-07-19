Navya Nair fondly remembers Oommen Chandy’s kind gesture

Every individual who had the opportunity to interact with Oommen Chandy has a heartfelt tale to share about his compassion and his remarkable ability to treat everyone with equal warmth and respect. One such person is actor Navya Nair, who cherishes a touching memory of her encounter with him.

Recalling the day when she went to his Puthuppally residence to invite him to her wedding, Navya Nair shares, “I remember going to his Puthuppally house with my father to invite him to my wedding. When I said it was on January 21st, his wife said it might be difficult as he has a jam-packed schedule. But he promised to be there. He was that simple. To be so kind to someone whom he was meeting for the first time indeed was something that will always stay in my mind. He was a Chief Minister who worked closely with the people. Rest in Peace,” said Navya Nair.

Oommen Chandy’s genuine and heartfelt demeanor left an indelible impression on those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him.