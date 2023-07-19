Senior IPS officer Manoj Yadava appointed Director General of RPF

According to a Personnel Ministry notification, senior IPS officer Manoj Yadava has been named Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Yadava, a Haryana cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1988 batch, will succeed Sanjay Chander, who will retire on July 31.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has accepted Yadava’s appointment as DG, RPF, until his retirement on July 31, 2025. According to another directive, Shafi Ahsan Rizvi, Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), has been designated as Advisor to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The ACC also accepted Rajesh Pradhan’s appointment as Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a deputation basis from the date of assumption of charge of the post until the end of his approved deputation tenure on January 30, 2027. Pradhan, a 2003 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Maharashtra cadre, is currently the CBI’s Deputy Inspector General.