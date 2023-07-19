DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record high

Jul 19, 2023, 04:16 pm IST

Mumbai: India’s benchmark stock indices registered fresh record high today. BSE Sensex settled at 67,097.44, higher by 302.30 points or 0.45%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,833.20, up by 83.90 points or 0.42%. This is for fifth day in a row that the equity indices are ending high.

About 1961 shares advanced, 1360 shares declined, and 119 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers in the market were  NTPC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv. Top losers  were Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.

All sectors ended higher  with PSU Bank up 2 percent, while power, healthcare and oil & gas up 0.5% each. BSE midcap index and smallcap indices added 0.6% each.

 

