Strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude hits Central America

New York: A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Central America. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was 43 kilometers south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 70 kilometer. This region is outside the Gulf of Fonseca where Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share coastline. The tremors of the earthquake has felt in several countries including Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. There was no threat of a tsunami.