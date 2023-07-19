Will Contest 2024 LS election under Modi’s leadership: NDA

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s 39 constituents reaffirmed its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, vowing to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together under his leadership.

The NDA partners expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the polls and forming their government at the Centre under Prime Minister Modi for the third consecutive term in a resolution passed at a meeting organised by the BJP.

“Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modiji presided over the National Democratic Alliance meeting in New Delhi.” “A total of 39 NDA alliance parties participated,” the NDA resolution stated. The conference was scheduled to commemorate the NDA’s 25 “successful years” in existence, according to the statement.

“All constituents of the NDA resolved in the meeting that the NDA will contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and that Narendra Modiji will become the Prime Minister of the country with a huge majority for the third consecutive time,” the resolution said.