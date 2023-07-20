Asian Surfing Championship: Indian team wins bronze medal

Maldives: Indian Surf team won the bronze medal at the Asian Surfing Championship, held at Thulisdhoo Island in Maldives. 18 countries from Asia took part in this championship.

The Indian team consists of 4 senior surfers in the men’s category and 2 surfers in the Under 18 category. 5 out of the 6 surfers were from Tamilnadu. Chennai-based TT Group sponsored the Indian surf team.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher sharply

India will be hosting the first-ever World Surfing League (WSL). The event will be held in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu from August 14 to 20 this year.

The Tamil Nadu Surfing Association and Surfing Federation of India will be hosting The East Coast Challenge – a series of three national-level surf competitions – and the top 10 surfers would receive a wild card entry to participate in the WSL. The qualifying series events would be held in Puducherry (Pondicherry Surf Challenge – July 29, 30), Mahabalipuram Point Break Challenge (August 5, 6) and the Covelong Classic (August 12, 13).