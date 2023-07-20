Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher sharply in the Kerala market. The yellow metal is gaining for third day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,560, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,947 per 10 gram, up by Rs 157 or 0.26%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 76,535, up Rs 126 or 0.16%

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,987.50 per troy ounce, up by $6.70 or 0.34% . Silver futures were trading at $25.410, higher by $0.023 or 0.090%.

In the global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,978.59 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,981.30.The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose nearly 0.2% to 913.80 tonnes. Price of spot silver was steady around $25.16 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1% to $972.48 while palladium slipped 0.3% to $1,303.39.