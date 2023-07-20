Forex Market: Indian rupee settles higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency settled higher against the US dollar. The weakening of the US dollar and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange the domestic currency opened at 82.02, 7 paise higher against the US dollar. It settled 10 paise higher at 81.99 per dollar. The Indian rupee yesterday closed at 82.09.

The dollar index which measures the US currency’s strength against six other currencies dropped to near 100. The Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian shares worth Rs 1,165.47 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,134.54 crore.