Islamic New Year: Abu Dhabi announces free parking

Abu Dhabi: Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities in Abu Dhabi announced that there will be no parking fees and toll charges on the occasion of the Islamic New Year on July 21 (Friday). The Darb toll gate system will also be free of charge on Friday.

‘MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free on Friday, July 21, 2023, until 7:59 am on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will be free of charge during the holiday,’ the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced.

The authority urged all motorists to park correctly in the designated parking areas and not to park in residential parking spaces from 9 pm to 8 am. Public bus services will follow Friday and official holidays schedule. The Customers’ Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed during the holidays.