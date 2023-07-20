DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSSports

ISSF Junior World Championships: Harmehar Singh Lally, Sanjana Sood win silver medal

Jul 20, 2023, 03:43 pm IST

Changwon: In shooting, India’s Harmehar Singh Lally and Sanjana Sood won a silver medal in the skeet mixed team event in the ISSF Junior World Championships, in Changwon, Korea.  The Indian duo lost to Italian duo of Andrea Galardini and Sara Bongini by ‘38-43’.

India is placed in the second position in the medal tally with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals. China is in the top with  six gold, eight silver, and four bronze medals. Italy is in the third spot with two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

