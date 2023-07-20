Chinese Fried Noodles recipe

Ingredients:

– Chinese egg noodles or any other type of noodles (such as wheat or rice noodles)

– Sliced vegetables (commonly used are bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts, and onions)

– Sliced meat (chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or tofu for a vegetarian option)

– Garlic and ginger (minced or thinly sliced)

– Soy sauce

– Oyster sauce

– Sesame oil

– Vegetable oil (for frying)

– Optional: sliced green onions, chili flakes, or other seasonings for garnish

Instructions:

1. Cook the noodles: Boil the noodles according to the package instructions until they are just cooked (al dente). Drain the noodles and rinse them under cold water to stop the cooking process. Toss them with a little bit of oil to prevent sticking.

2. Prepare the sauce: In a bowl, mix soy sauce and oyster sauce in a 1:1 ratio. Adjust the proportions to your taste preference. Some people like it saltier, while others prefer it sweeter.

3. Stir-fry the vegetables and meat: Heat a wok or a large skillet over high heat. Add a few tablespoons of vegetable oil and swirl it around to coat the surface. Add the minced garlic and ginger, and stir-fry for a few seconds until fragrant. Then, add the sliced meat and cook until it’s almost cooked through.

4. Add the vegetables: Toss in the sliced vegetables and continue stir-frying. You want the vegetables to be tender-crisp, so avoid overcooking them.

5. Add the noodles and sauce: Add the cooked noodles to the wok and pour the sauce over them. Toss everything together gently but thoroughly to ensure the noodles are coated with the sauce and evenly mixed with the vegetables and meat.

6. Finish with sesame oil: Drizzle some sesame oil over the noodles and give it a final toss. The sesame oil adds a wonderful nutty flavor to the dish.

7. Garnish and serve: Optionally, you can sprinkle some sliced green onions and chili flakes on top for added flavor and color. Serve the Chinese fried noodles hot and enjoy.