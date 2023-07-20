Thousands of people pay respect to the late Oommen Chandy, including Kerala Governor and cinema stars

Thousands of people paid respect to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy when his mortal remains arrived in Kottayam on Thursday, including Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, cinema actors Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Dileep, and top politicians from all parties. Following his tribute to Chandy, the Governor spent some time with his family members.

The police and Seva Dal workers of Congress, as well as its officials, struggled to keep control of the crowds vying for a last look of Chandy, who died on Tuesday in Bengaluru. Aside from the thousands of people inside the Thirunakkara Ground in Kottayam, where his body was on display, an equal number waited outside its gates to bid him farewell, forcing the police, Seva Dal workers and Congress leaders to move quickly along the long queue of people by giving them only a brief glimpse of their beloved leader. People donated flowers, wreaths, prayers, and some cried when they saw Chandy for the last time.