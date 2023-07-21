Commodity Market: Gold prices remain unchanged

Mumbai: Price of gold unchanged in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were trading flat at Rs 59,551 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 75,513, up Rs 64 or 0.08%. Gold and silver futures ended lowerin the previous session. While gold ended 0.39% lower, silver futures fell 1.3%.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,973.70 per troy ounce, up by $2.80 or 0.14%. Silver futures trading at $25.060, higher by $0.098 or 0.390%.

In the global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,971.79 per ounce. Bullion gained nearly 1% so far this week. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,973.80. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.84 per ounce, platinum was also up 0.4% at $956.86 and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,280.43.