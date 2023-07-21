Heavy rains: Nearly 1,000 people from 12 villages shifted to safer places

Officials said on Friday that around 1,000 residents from 12 villages in Maharashtra’s Nanded district’s Biloli tehsil had been relocated to safer areas due to a flood-like condition caused by heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall (more than 65 mm in 24 hours) was reported in 36 of the 62 circles in Nanded district where rainfall is measured, they said.

According to a data provided by the divisional commissioner office, Adampur revenue circle in Nanded’s Biloli taluka received the most rainfall in the Marathwada region during the 24-hour period ending 8 a.m. on Friday, with 213.75 mm. “Nearly 1,000 residents of 12 villages in Biloli tehsil, including Harnali, Machnur, Biloli, Golegaon, Aarali, Kasarali, Belkoni, Kundalwadi, and Ganjgaon, were relocated to safety.” Following rainfall, there was a significant increase in water level in these communities, creating a flood-like situation,” a district administration official explained.

Rescue teams made up of revenue department employees and others began the rescue operation on Thursday evening and proceeded until late at night, he added. He stated that people were relocated as water entered settlements and crops in these villages. According to the official, the rescued persons were provided temporary shelter at adjacent Zilla Parishad-run schools or houses in high-lying areas.