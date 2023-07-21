In Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, brother beheads sister out of anger

In the Fatehpur district of Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, a brother was detained on suspicion of killing his sister. The brother, named as Mohd. Riyaz, is accused of slitting his sister’s head off because he didn’t approve of her relationship with the other man.

The Fatehpur police station had jurisdiction over the murder. The dead was an adult and the daughter of Mithwara resident Abdul Rashid. Riyaz allegedly used a sharp object to behead her close to their home. An FIR was filed by her family members against the accused brother.

The Uttar Pradesh Police then detained the brother.